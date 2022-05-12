Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.78 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 93099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.01.

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$236.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.