Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $268.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

IIPR traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.90. 411,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.77. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

