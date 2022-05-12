Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Desjardins

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

INGXF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 2,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

