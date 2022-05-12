Ink (INK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,541.00

Ink (INK) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Ink has a total market cap of $155,317.78 and approximately $12,541.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

