Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Critical Analysis

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Rating) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Arbor Realty Trust 72.39% 17.67% 2.82%

This table compares Ingenia Communities Group and Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbor Realty Trust $466.09 million 5.71 $339.30 million $2.13 7.79

Arbor Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ingenia Communities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ingenia Communities Group and Arbor Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arbor Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Arbor Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arbor Realty Trust is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats Ingenia Communities Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages and develops a portfolio of retirement and lifestyle communities. It operates through four segments: Gardens, Fuel, Food and Beverage Services, Lifestyle & Holidays, Corporate and Other and Lifestyle Development. The Gardens segment provides rental villages. The Settlers segment provides deferred management fee villages. The Lifestyle & Holidays segment comprises of long-term and tourism within lifestyle parks. The Lifestyle Development segment comprises development and sale of manufactured homes. The , Fuel, Food and Beverage Services segment consists of investment in service station operations and food & beverage activities attached to Ingenia Lifestyle and Holiday communities. The Corporate and Other segment comprises investment in development joint venture, deferred management fee village and corporate overheads. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities. The company offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing products to borrowers who are looking to acquire conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing. Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.

