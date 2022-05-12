ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Declares — Dividend of $0.25

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2452 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

ING Groep has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ING Groep to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.9%.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.26) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ING Groep by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,360,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 406,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 913.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,113 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.