Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.19

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 27518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $939.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILPT)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

