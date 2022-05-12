Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,231,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock valued at $108,974,401. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,642. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

