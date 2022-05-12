Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. GFL Environmental comprises 1.0% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 152,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,190,000 after buying an additional 227,510 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.94%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

GFL Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.