Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,255 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $92.09. 100,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

