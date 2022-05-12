Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,131 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Williams Companies accounts for 1.2% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,117,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,987. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.