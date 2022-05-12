Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

KKR traded down $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 339,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

