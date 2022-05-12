Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after buying an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

