Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,758. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,506. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.