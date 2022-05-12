Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,862 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $471.21. 73,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,766. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.23 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.60 and a 200-day moving average of $542.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

