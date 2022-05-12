Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.57. 112,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.15. The company has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

