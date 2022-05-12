Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 218.2% in the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,065,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,129,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $68.18.

