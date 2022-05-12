Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $262,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 579.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $85,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 11,574,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,189,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Boston Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.