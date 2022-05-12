Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $102,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after acquiring an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.44.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.53. 36,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.87. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

