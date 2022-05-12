Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 166.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ashland Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,639,000 after buying an additional 223,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,066. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

