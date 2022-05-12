Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

