Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.83. 3,390,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,642,315. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

