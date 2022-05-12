Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 8,398,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,085. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.