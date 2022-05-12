indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INDI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.