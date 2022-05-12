iMe Lab (LIME) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $943,180.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

