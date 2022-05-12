imbrex (REX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.00

imbrex (REX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. imbrex has a market cap of $106,981.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

