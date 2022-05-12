Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $206.61. 30,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day moving average of $224.54. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

