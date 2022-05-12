II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.86 million.

NASDAQ IIVI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.41. 39,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,012. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock worth $969,857 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

