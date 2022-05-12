IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Lowered to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.90.
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.81. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.92 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.15%.
In other IGM Financial news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$503,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,224,407.25.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.