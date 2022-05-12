IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

