IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $866.10 Million

Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $866.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $883.40 million and the lowest is $855.70 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $826.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded up $13.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $332.00 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.