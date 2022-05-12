IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 178.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.78. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $28.00.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.