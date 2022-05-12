ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.
Shares of ICUI stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average is $226.04. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $173.04 and a 52-week high of $282.00.
In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.
About ICU Medical (Get Rating)
ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.