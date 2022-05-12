ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of ICUI stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $173.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.19 and its 200-day moving average is $226.04. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $173.04 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

