ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1,731.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ICL Group worth $68,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 2,348,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

