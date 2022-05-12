Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $720.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ichor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 157.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Ichor by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

