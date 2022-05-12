Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ichor from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ICHR opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Ichor’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Ichor by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

