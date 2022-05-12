ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 44.4% This Week

ICHI (ICHI) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00010622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $14.54 million and $194,874.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00549193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,761.03 or 1.99429321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00031265 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.73 or 0.07136457 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,645,654 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

