ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9 Per Share

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ICGT traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,026 ($12.65). 46,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,396. The company has a market cap of £702.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.43. ICG Enterprise Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,004 ($12.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,314 ($16.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,202.68.

In other news, insider Jane Tufnell purchased 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($14.77) per share, with a total value of £23,960 ($29,540.13).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

