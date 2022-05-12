IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in IBEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 272,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

