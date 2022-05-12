IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,074,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 7,544,239 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,314 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

