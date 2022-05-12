IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IAC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

