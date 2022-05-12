IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

