I/O Coin (IOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $223.00

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $265,706.22 and approximately $223.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00185181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002764 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00275137 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,571,908 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

