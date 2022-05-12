Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3225 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE HY traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,508. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

