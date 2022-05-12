Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,971.33

Hyper Finance (HYFI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $12,971.33 and $12.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00577938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,470.83 or 2.04330544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 88.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

