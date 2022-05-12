Huobi BTC Hits One Day Volume of $3.33 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,970.63 or 0.99286728 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $3.33 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00594199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,860.48 or 2.01836372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00028987 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.