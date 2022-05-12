Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,059,500 shares of company stock worth $3,140,310 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 74,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,904. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.
Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 24,421.51% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Humanigen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
