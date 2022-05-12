Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($68.42) to €59.00 ($62.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($70.53) to €60.00 ($63.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($73.68) to €64.00 ($67.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Hugo Boss stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.