Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) will post sales of $244.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $252.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $215.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $986.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,743 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 2,296,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,124. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

