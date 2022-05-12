Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 7.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50. The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.00. 249,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,368,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

